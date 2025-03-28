Unexpected new name pops up as Chargers pick in 2025 NFL mock draft
Most mock drafts seem to be focused on offense for the Los Angeles Chargers, which is hard to argue against. They need to find another starting wide receiver to pair with Ladd McConkey and their roster doesn't have anyone they can truly depend on.
They also need a long-term option at tight end, even with Tyler Conklin on board. That's led to Colston Loveland being linked to them thanks to his ties to Jim Harbaugh.
This doesn't mean they have to stick with offense in Round 1. That's the case for the Chargers in the new mock draft from Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team. At pick 22, he has them bringing in Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
"One of the constant takeaways we've heard about how teams view the 2025 class is that the receiving class is good but not enough to reach for. While the Chargers need help on offense, their defensive front seven is one of the worst units in the NFL in terms of pure talent. Jalon Walker, a rangy middle linebacker with tremendous third-down pass-rush value, helps solve two issues." — Valentino, The 33rd Team
Walker would be an excellent fit, and as Valentino says, he can help in multiple ways. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see him off the board before Los Angeles gets a chance to select him. If it does work out as he expects, it would be a huge boost for the defense.
