PFF identifies early- and late-round draft picks to fix Chargers' top needs
The Los Angeles Chargers filled out the majority of their needs during NFL free agency, including bringing back wide receiver Mike Williams and signing tight end Tyler Conklin.
Neither addition is expected to be the long-term answer, which is why tight end and wide receiver remain two of the top needs the Bolts must target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
PFF's Jordan Plocher has an idea to fill both those needs, and he does so with one pick in the opening round and one on day three. Let's check out who he's identified in this scenario.
Chargers' Day 1 Target: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The easy prediction for L.A. in Round 1 is tight end Colston Loveland. He was recruited by Jim Harbaugh and is seen as the perfect fit in their offense. One of the top players at his position, Loveland would instantly upgrade the Chargers' passing attack.
"The Chargers need to bolster their group of pass catchers, and Loveland could offer immediate impact as a tight end/big-slot mismatch weapon. He finished the season with a 90.6 PFF receiving grade." — Plocher, PFF
Getting a safety valve for Justin Herbert would go a long way toward helping their franchise quarterback push his game to the next level, which is why this idea makes so much sense.
Chargers' Day 3 Target: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Mike Williams had his share of big moments for the Chargers during his first tenure, but his struggles in 2024 have given them some doubts. The same goes for Quentin Johnston, who hasn't lived up to expectations. That's why Plocher has Colorado State's Tory Horton as a Day 3 target.
"Horton is another intriguing option. His 3.45 yards per route run ranks fourth in the draft class, and he brings added value as a returner, having tallied three career punt-return touchdowns." — Plocher, PFF
His work as a receiver paired with his punt return skills make Horton a fun player to keep an eye on. Players who can fill multiple roles are always in demand.
