3 positions the Los Angeles Chargers should still address in free agency

The Chargers have made the most of their veteran additions to date. There’s still time for GM Joe Hortiz to add some reinforcements before the NFL draft.

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It’s a team that has its share of droughts, some longer than others. The Los Angeles Chargers have reached the playoffs two of the past three seasons with two different head coaches. But the club has not won a postseason game since knocking off the Ravens in 2018.

The Bolts have also not won a division title since capturing the AFC NFC West four consecutive years from 2006-09. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have had a lot to do with that as of late, but the team also couldn’t get past the Denver Broncos for several seasons.

The Chargers only Super Bowl appearance came back in 1994. You put that in perspective, current head coach/then Colts’ quarterback Jim Harbaugh was in his first of four seasons with Indianapolis.

It’s been a productive offseason for general manager Joe Hortiz and the organization. Some have wondered why the team hasn’t made a bigger splash in free agency given all their salary cap space. Stil, the Chargers have 10 selections in April’s draft. Contrary to some, free agency isn’t quite over. Hence, there three positions the Bolts could address either sooner or later.

Inside Linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit could be a little stauncher vs. the run. The Chargers had some problems late in the year in terms of rushing defense, and could use another playmaker at inside linebacker. Denzel Perryman is back with the club, but could the team take a chance on a seven-year veteran that just hit the open market on Friday.

The New England Patriots released linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who missed the final 15 games of 2024 after he suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2. A fifth-round pick by the team in 2018, the former Purdue University product was a steady performer. Bentley led New England in tackles three consecutive seasons from 2021-23.

Calais Campbel
Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA;Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensive Line: Calais Campbell

This offseason, the Chargers lost one of the most underappreciated defensive tackles in the league in Puna Ford, ranked by Pro Football Focus as the league’s fifth-best interior defender. He signed with the co-tenants of SoFi Stadium (Rams). Fortunately, the club was able to retain quality reserve Teair Tart. Hortiz also added some bulk to the defensive line with the free-agent additions of Da’shawn Hand (Dolphins) and Naquan Jones (Cardinals).

Right behind Ford on that PFF list is ageless Calais Campbell, who has 17 NFL seasons under his shoulder pads. He’s never played fewer than 12 games in any year, and was a 17-game starter for the Falcons in 2023, and the Dolphins in ‘24.

Running Back: Miles Sanders

The franchise hasn’t seen a player gain at least 1,000 yards on the ground since 2017 (Melvin Gordon). Yes, the Chargers got a solid year from J.K. Dobbins in 2024, but injuries cost him a full season again. Hortiz has added former Steelers’ first-round pick Najee Harris via a one-year, $5.25 million contract (via Spotrac). He’s never rushed for less than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons.

Still, Greg Roman’s offense could use a little more speed in the backfield to compliment Harris. Miles Sanders, the one-time Eagles’ standout who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, would make for nice change-of-pace back. The Bolts finished 17th in the NFL in rushing yards in 2024.

