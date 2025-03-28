Chargers' path to Keenan Allen reunion just got more complicated
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't done a whole lot to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason. Yes, they signed Mike Williams, but he hasn't been truly productive since 2022.
So, what else can the Chargers do to help Justin Herbert outside of waiting for the NFL Draft?
Well, the general consensus is that Los Angeles will end up reuniting with Keenan Allen, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts before linking up with the Chicago Bears in 2024.
Allen may not be the same receiver he once was, but he still managed to log 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, and he is just two years removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores.
Ergo, the 32-year-old would represent a fine pickup for the Chargers, especially considering Herbert's familiarity with him.
However, Los Angeles' path to an Allen reunion may just gotten a bit more complicated. Why? Because fellow wide out Stefon Diggs just signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Diggs' deal only features $26 million in guaranteed money, but that is still a heck of a lot more than most expected Diggs—who is coming off of a torn ACL—to land, so it may have increased the price tag for Allen, who is just one year older than Diggs and may actually be a safer pick for 2024.
Allen doesn't exactly have a spotless health record, as he hasn't played a full season since 2019, but he isn't recovering from a severe injury like Diggs, and Allen was actually better than Diggs in 2023.
Does that mean Allen is going to break the bank? No, and the Chargers have the cap room to absorb him regardless, but Allen certainly may have altered his standards upon seeing the contract Diggs received from the Patriots.
General manager Joe Hortiz clearly does not like to spend money on veterans. It's blatantly obvious that he prefers to build through the NFL Draft, much like he did during his time as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens. So this could potentially drive a wedge between LA and Allen.
Based on the fact that Allen hasn't signed yet, he probably does want to return to Los Angeles. He said himself over the winter that his preference was to either remain in Chicago or head back to Hollywood, and with the Rams having already signed Davante Adams, that leaves one LA option.
In the end, the Chargers and Allen may very well come to terms on an agreement, but it may not be as simple as it would have been before Diggs got paid.
