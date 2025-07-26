Najee Harris makes another appearance at Chargers training camp practice
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris continues to make appearances around the team during training camp practices.
Harris first returned to the team on Thursday, observing practice from the sidelines and getting a good look at first-round pick Omarion Hampton, the rookie he’s going to tandem with next season in Justin Herbert’s offense.
RELATED: Maybe Greg Roman was right about this wild comparison for breakout rookie WR
Like the day prior, Harris donned sunglasses on Friday as he made the rounds at practice.
Harris suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident near the start of the month. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested the veteran running back isn’t guaranteed to partake in training camp.
RELATED: Chargers have potential blockbuster move after AFC West rival's flub
With Harris watching from the sidelines, names like Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will get a bigger chance to prove they belong in those third and fourth spots on the depth chart. Raheim Sanders, an undrafted rookie and hyped by fans, will get some work too, provided he can get back from his minor-sounding injury quickly enough.
The latest footage of Harris at Chargers training camp:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden takes 'notable step forward' in training camp
Omarion Hampton destroys sled, proving Justin Herbert will be protected in pass game
Former Chargers wide receiver signs with NFC contender
Chargers host free agents on workouts, sign WR before training camp practice