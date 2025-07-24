Maybe Greg Roman was right about this wild comparison for breakout rookie WR
The news has been out for some time now: Mike Williams retired from the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The news was shocking, especially after Williams decided to come back to the team that drafted him following stints with the Jets and Steelers in 2024.
With Williams' retirement, it opens the door for other receivers on the depth chart to make an impact. Everyone knows what Ladd McConkey can do, but what about those behind him? Can Quentin Johnston step up and finally be consistent? How impactful can Tre Harris be as a rookie? These are all valid questions, but there's another rookie making waves with tons of acrobatic catches through training camp so far.
That would be fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who hasn't shied away from making his name known early in Chargers camp. A few days ago, offensive coordinator Greg Roman compared Lambert-Smith to former Pro Bowler Brandon Lloyd.
The way Lambert-Smith was able to stop and shift his body in order to make this catch was incredible. Coming back for the ball is something young receivers struggle with early on, not Lambert-Smith however.
The former Auburn product had 981 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year with the Tigers last season, spending the previous four at Penn State. With Williams gone, Chargers receivers will have an opportunity for playing time. Pencil in Lambert-Smith as an early favorite.
