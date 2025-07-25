Chargers have potential blockbuster move after AFC West rival's flub
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't really add many notable players in free agency this offseason, that in spite of boasting massive cap room.
However, a huge potential addition just became available for the Chargers thanks to a rather strange move from the Las Vegas Raiders: defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders cut Wilkins — who they had previously signed to a four-year, $110 million contract last offseason — following a disagreement over how he handled his rehab from a foot injury. Las Vegas even voided $35.4 million of his guarantees.
RELATED: Chargers reveal potentially concerning injury update on fan favorite RB
Wilkins is now a free agent, and while his timetable for return is still uncertain, could it really hurt the Chargers to take a chance on the former Miami Dolphins star?
Remember: back in 2023, Wilkins racked up 65 tackles and nine sacks, which led to his monster deal with the Raiders in the first place. He then played in just five games with Las Vegas last year due to the foot injury, and it is obviously fair to question if he will ever be the same player again.
Here is the thing, though: Wilkins is still just 29 years old, so it's not like he is ancient. He can probably be had on affordable one-year, incentive-laden contract at this point, and let's face it: interior defensive line is an area of need for the Chargers after losing Poona Ford.
RELATED: NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans
Of course, none us know Wilkins' medicals. Perhaps there are too many red flags here for Los Angeles to even take a flier on him. But if everything checks out, there shouldn't be any harm in the Chargers bringing the veteran aboard to see what he has left in the tank.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops update on potential Mike Williams replacement
Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts
Chargers rookie's training camp highlight has fans thinking about a major breakout
Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert
Chargers' unexpected rookie WR working with first-team offense