Najee Harris injury makes Chargers' top challenge a bigger question mark

The Chargers are looking to make consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in well over a decade. Jim Harbaugh’s team still has some issues to address.

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Last week, Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com looked at each NFL team’s biggest challenge entering the upcoming season. In terms of Jim Harbaugh’s club, it was adding some more options for five-year quarterback Justin Herbert. The veteran writer had this analysis when it came to the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room in late July.

“It was conventional wisdom to think the Chargers would aggressively bolster the targets around Herbert, especially after a season in which rookie slot receiver Ladd McConkey was his only consistent pass catcher. So much for that idea. The Bolts will go into this season with McConkey, third-year veteran Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris as the primary wide receivers. That doesn’t mean this group won’t be good. It’s just that McConkey still remains the most trustworthy option in that room…”

Chargers’ ground attack figures to be busier in 2025

Harris and Hampton
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris (22), Omarion Hampton (8) and Kimani Vidal (30) look on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Or so was thought at the time of his writing. On Tuesday evening, general manager Joe Hortiz and the organization welcomed back veteran wideout Keenan Allen via a one-year contract. The six-time Pro Bowler spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers before being dealt to the Bears last offseason. He finished with 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games with Chicago.

Even with Allen back in the fold, the wheels were put in motion earlier this year when it came to the direction of the Bolts' attack this upcoming season.

“The team used a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton,” explained Chadiha, “and signed running back Najee Harris in free agency (although the latter is recovering from an eye injury sustained in a fireworks accident). The Chargers will be running a lot this fall.”

In other words, despite the return of the franchise’s second-leading pass-catcher in Allen, the primary focus of Greg Roman’s offense in 2025 will be a ground attack that looks to improve this upcoming season. The sooner Harris is back in the fold, the better.

