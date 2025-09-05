Is Najee Harris playing today? Injury updates for Chargers RB for Week 1 vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris has been the key injury storyline for Jim Harbaugh’s club this offseason and remains so before the Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Harris suffered what his reps called a “superficial” eye injury in early July that caused him to miss most of training camp. But Harbaugh and Co. ramped him up quickly near the end of camp, put him on the 53-man roster and have indicated that he’s good to go in some capacity.
Najee Harris injury update
- The Chargers listed Harris on each injury report all week, albeit with a “full” tag.
- Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh suggested Harris will be the starter.
- Rich Eisen claimed Harbaugh said Hampton will be the starter.
Najee Harris injury impact
Good luck getting a read on this one, just as Harbaugh intends. Harris could go out there and get 20-plus touches and Hampton just five and it wouldn’t be much of a shocker. The reality is probably closer to an even split, with variance based on whoever has the hot hand.
Chargers RB depth chart
- Omarion Hampton
- Najee Harris
- Hassan Haskins
