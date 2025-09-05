Charger Report

Is Najee Harris playing today? Injury updates for Chargers RB for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris has been the key injury storyline for Jim Harbaugh’s club this offseason and remains so before the Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Harris suffered what his reps called a “superficial” eye injury in early July that caused him to miss most of training camp. But Harbaugh and Co. ramped him up quickly near the end of camp, put him on the 53-man roster and have indicated that he’s good to go in some capacity. 

Najee Harris injury update

  • The Chargers listed Harris on each injury report all week, albeit with a “full” tag.
  • Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh suggested Harris will be the starter. 
  • Rich Eisen claimed Harbaugh said Hampton will be the starter. 

RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 1

Najee Harris injury impact

Good luck getting a read on this one, just as Harbaugh intends. Harris could go out there and get 20-plus touches and Hampton just five and it wouldn’t be much of a shocker. The reality is probably closer to an even split, with variance based on whoever has the hot hand.

RELATED: Chargers fans want to know why Chiefs get logo painted in endzone for Brazil game

Chargers RB depth chart

  • Omarion Hampton 
  • Najee Harris
  • Hassan Haskins 
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have big plans for recent trade acquisition

Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed

Chargers to stay near airport for ‘business trip’ vs. Chiefs in Brazil

Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics

Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News