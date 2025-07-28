Najee Harris lands brutal comparison that will make Chargers fans sick
When the Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris in free agency, they were surely expecting him to be their top running back in 2025.
Fast forward to late July, and the Chargers have added a couple of more halfbacks, selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft and also picking up Raheim Sanders as an undrafted free agent. To make matters worse, Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks mishap earlier in the month that has pushed back his on-field activity at training camp.
As a result, it's looking more and more like Hampton could ultimately usurp Harris sooner rather than later, and it stands to reason that Sanders, a fan favorite, could be on the veteran's heels, as well.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat went as far to compare the situation to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards last year, where Dobbins ultimately established himself as the top back.
"Plus, once [Jim] Harbaugh cements which running back he likes more he tilts the carries heavily in that favor," Reed wrote. "J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards went into the 2024 season with a similar committee approach that significantly overvalued Edwards' value in fantasy football. It didn't take the Chargers long at all to start favoring Dobbins over Edwards."
Being compared to Edwards is never a good thing in the eyes of Chargers fans, as Edwards rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns on just 3.6 yards per carry in his lone season with Los Angeles last season before being cut back in March. He remains unsigned.
Think likening Harris to Edwards is a bit drastic? Well, keep in mind that the latter racked up 810 yards and 13 scores with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and actually owns a very impressive lifetime average of 4.7 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Harris is at 3.9.
Hopefully, Harris can get himself right and establish himself as a legitimate offensive weapon for the Chargers, but as of right now, it's not looking great.
