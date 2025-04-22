NFL draft prospect compared to Chargers' star offensive lineman
The Los Angeles Chargers draft class from 2024 should be considered one of the top from last year's classes.
In the 2024 class, the Chargers found immediate impacts with players like tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
Alt has the potential to be a long-term fixture on the Chargers' offensive line, and with two-time Pro Bowl selection Rashawn Slater, the unit can become one of the best in the league.
With the 2025 draft approaching, many teams are hoping to find a star for their offensive line, and one name has been receiving high praise during draft season.
Former LSU Tigers star Will Campbell is getting an impressive comparison to Chargers star lineman Slater. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic spoke with anonymous offensive coordinators around the league, and one had this to say about Campbell's abilities.
“You wish his arms were a little longer. But if you look up (LA Chargers two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn) Slater, he’s the same, and no one said anything. Put the tape on. He’s a tough SOB and everybody at LSU raves about the kid.”
While the Chargers may not be in the market to take a top pick on an offensive lineman, if Campbell plays anything like Slater, then whoever decides to select him will have made a strong choice.
