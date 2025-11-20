Chargers can't escape 'explosive' prospect in NFL mock drafts from multiple experts
Draft season is just starting to get rolling. Draft experts and analysts now have a significant portion of the 2025 college football season to evaluate. The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the 22nd pick in the first round draft order.
A common theme found across the initial wave of mock drafts from multiple platforms and outlets has had Los Angeles focusing on the trenches but more commonly focusing on the defensive line at the moment.
ESPN has now released two mock drafts from their experts. One from Jordan Reid and the newest from Matt Miller. Both experts send the same prospect to Los Angeles in the first round.
A'Mauri Washington, defensive tackle, Oregon
ESPN's Matt Miller sends Oregon's Junior defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington to the Chargers in his newest mock draft. Washington is a monstrous 6'3 330lb defensive tackle who is explosive as well as shockingly nimble. Washington was teammates and rotated with Chargers rookie Jamaree Caldwell during the 2024 season at Oregon.
The Chargers will need to address the trenches on both sides of the ball this upcoming offseason. They currently hold the 20th graded rush defense in the NFL according to PFF.
The Chargers have only 36 players under contract for 2026. Managing the roster with a massive amount of roster spots to fill will be a difficult endeavor given their cap space and with only five draft picks currently.
