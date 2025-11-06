Chargers offensive line filled with competition, but no one is winning
As it has been widely reported, the Chargers offensive line is undergoing constant change which means competition is always underway.
Competition, however, does not mean success. The Chargers offensive line ranks 30th in PFF's offensive line power rankings, with ALL FIVE starters as "weak-links".
The projected five starters after their newest addition, Trevor Penning, are:
LT: Trey Pipkins
LG: Zion Johnson
C: Bradley Bozeman
RG: Mekhi Becton
RT: Trevor Penning
With that said, using the expecting starting lineup, rationale for each spot is necessary.
Chargers offensive line filled with competition, but no one is winning
Though starting as a backup, Trey Pipkins has battled through injury this season, getting healthy to hopefully be arguably the best offensive line for the Chargers. This comes after his pseudo-benching due to veteran Bobby Hart's surprisingly good play and the brutal injuries suffered by superstar offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.
Zion Johnson, Penning's draft peer, has been consistent healthy and playing well in a contract year. With him and Pipkins manning the left side, their will atleast be a competent blide side for Justin Herbert.
Bradley Bozeman as the Chargers center, has been a constant talking point of the season and not for good reason. While Bozeman is the veteran of the group, his play on the field is not very inspiring for a leader. He will not be benched as this coaching staff has constantly defended arguably the league's worst center.
RELATED: Chargers ignore stud RB with bargain trade price at NFL trade deadline
The possibility of change due to competition begins with the right side of the offensive line. Mekhi Becton has been pretty solid when on the field, but has barely seen it due to a plethora of different issues and injuries. Leaving his spot to him when he is on the field, but with not much confidence that it will last.
Finally, at right tackle the Chargers plug in their newly acquired former first round selection. Penning has played both at left and right tackle, with snaps at left guard. Penning has played the most snaps at right tackle, making it the most obvious spot for the Chargers to best use their newest addition.
The Backups
Now with the starting offensive line set, the backups have plenty of discussion of their possibilities of cracking the starting lineup, whilst discussion who is more capable than the other.
Austin Deculus was another offensive tackle the Chargers traded for this season, filling in the first time Alt went down. Deculus is now dealing with an injury, leaving him inactive for the last few games. When he returns, does he take the right tackle spot? Is he the swing offensive tackle?
Deculus's PFF grade of 39.6 (the lowest of any Chargers lineman who has taken snaps) suggests he is better as a backup.
Bobby Hart was mentioned earlier as a player who was playing well, allowing for the Chargers to "bench" their near 10 million dollar offensive tackle, Pipkins. Hart unfortunately suffered both a groin and ankle injury, leaving his status up in the air for the rest of the season.
RELATED: Chargers make a deal at the buzzer, what does it mean?
Jamaree Salyer once was a highly regarded day three selection for the Chargers, having an incredible rookie season, filling in at left tackle. Since then, Salyer has struggled at multiple spots on the offensive line. A major weight loss this off-season yielded not much improvement on the field, disallowing the Chargers to believe in Salyer as anything more than a backup.
Foster Sarell started his career with the Bolts, living in infamy due to embarrassing performances any time he was on the field. After a stop with the Commanders, he returned to Los Angeles. More of the same has come from Sarell, as he has given up 14 pressures on 161 snaps at right guard. Sarell should not see the field again.
With all of these linemen playing meaningful snaps for the Chargers, it seems that every time one plays well or above expectation, some sort of divine intervention strikes, disallowing them to continue doing so.
The Chargers have been adding to the win column, but with no one on the offensive line inspiring confidence, the pendulum could very well swing the other way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers shock by announcing two NFL trade deadline deals…not just one
Chargers strike last-second emergency trade deadline deal with Saints
Chargers' Harbaugh gives trade update on sustaining offensive line 'tip of the spear'
Chargers' Black Monday continues with ominous injury update on rookie RB Omarion Hampton