Chargers Injury Report Yields Concern On $30M Defensive Star, What Is His Chance Of Playing?

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers officially released their first few days' worth of injury report after their brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals. A loss that was not taken lightly by the coaching staff, the media and the players. Even with a disappointing loss, the Bolts find themselves with a chance to bounce back for Week 2.

This bounce back will be a difficult accomplishment as their injury report going into the game against the Las Vegas Raiders is littered with important names and role players.

Teair Tart Misses Wednesday Practice, Limited on Thursday, Causes More Concern For Chargers Defense

The headliner of players missing practice for the Chargers is Teair Tart, a former dart-throw signing turned $30 million man. Tart has worked his way from the bottom of NFL teams to a real difference-maker on a defensive line. He was one of the few players who actually showed up in Week 1 as well.

His reason for missing practice is an ankle injury, which would explain his lack of snaps played in Week 1, as he was likely injured or on a snap count, unbeknownst to the Chargers community. If Tart were to continue trending in this direction, look for the other interior defensive linemen to take his spot.

Those names being Jamaree Caldwell, a second-year third-round selection, Justin Eboigbe, a third-year fourth-round pick, and rookie fifth-round pick, Nick Barrett.

Other Names on the Chargers Injury Report & Their Chances of Playing On Sunday

thursday's injury report for week 2 vs LV pic.twitter.com/7ZU9sk3PAg — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 17, 2026

Derius Davis seems to be back to being healthy after being banged up in Week 1. He has seemingly not bounced back from a bad few seasons as a return man, with Week 1 ranking as one of the worst return men in yards per return. Chance of playing: 95%

Deane Leonard is trending toward being healthy, hopefully giving much more juice to the Chargers' special teams unit that struggled mightily against the Cardinals. Chance of playing: 55%. Ladd McConkey, beyond Tart, was the only other guy who showed up last week, but a hospital ball that led to a rib injury now has him missing practice time and possibly more. Chance of playing: 20%

Seeing Akheem Mesidor on the report, even in full capacity after his first NFL game, should not give concern to fans, but it also should not bring comfort. Hopefully, it is not a trend to continue for the worst. Chance of playing: 95%

Elijah Molden left last week's game due to injury and is seemingly going to miss time for it. He has not been placed on injured reserve, showing that the injury is likely not super serious, but the lack of information could yield some concern. Chance of playing: 10%

Trey Pipkins III is not a popular man on Chargers social media right now, but he is still on the injury report and should be noted as such. Pipkins can provide valuable tackle depth, but if he misses time, that could hopefully show Harbaugh that "platooning" your guards is a terrible decision. Chance of playing: 30%

The last name that has not been discussed is Dalvin Tomlinson, a veteran defensive tackle who was solid in his season debut with the Bolts. He is likely to return for Week 2, as he is listed as questionable for the week. Chance of playing: 60%

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