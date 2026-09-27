Chargers Injury Updates After Loss To Bills: Latest on Keaton Mitchell, Others

The Los Angeles Chargers did not escape the game against the Buffalo Bills without injuries.

During the 24-16 loss that dropped the Chargers to 0-3, there were some fun moments, like a breakout for a certain Chargers rookie.

But there were also injuries to names like Keaton Mitchell, Donte Jackson and others.

Here’s an updated look at the injury news for the Chargers exiting the game, which we’ll update with notes from coaches and the players themselves in the aftermath of Sunday’s game.

CB Donte Jackson

Veteran Donte Jackson already got benched last week by his new coordinator, so he was having a tough time going into this one. Sunday, things got worse, as he left early with an injury and the Chargers eventually ruled him out at halftime with a concussion.

DL Justin Eboigbe

In the first half, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe left the field with trainers and went right to the blue medical tent.

RB Keaton Mitchell

New Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell took a pretty notable break on the sidelines with trainers during the first half.

Mitchell did return, finishing the game with eight carries for 52 yards.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter