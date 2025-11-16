Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Jaguars, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to make it four wins in a row before a bye week on Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers have quietly rattled off three straight wins, most recently tallying AFC victories over Tennessee and Pittsburgh. That, despite throwing out third- and even fourth-string linemen in front of Herbert amid injury emergencies.
Here’s a quick preview of the game against the Jaguars, plus why the Chargers can and can’t win the game.
Why Chargers will beat Jaguars
The Jaguars are 5-4, yet aren’t even favored at home. The offense ranks 19th and the defense 23rd. Trevor Lawrence’s offense won’t have wideout Brian Thomas. Despite the offensive line woes, Herbert has thrown for 220-plus yards in three straight games with six touchdowns against two picks. His defense has Khalil Mack back, keeps getting good pass-rushing production from Odafe Oweh after the trade, and generally seems to improve by the week.
Why Chargers won’t beat Jaguars
This is another weird 1 p.m. ET kickoff window after some big travel for the Chargers. The Jaguars have been a stingy team this year, playing Kansas City within three points and taking down the likes of San Francisco. A strong running game averages 4.4 yards per carry. And for all its faults, the Jaguars' defense has some quality pass-rushers like Josh Hines-Allen who could exploit a backup-filled Chargers offensive line.
Chargers vs. Jaguars prediction
When in doubt, compare the quarterbacks. Herbert has been elite, considering what has been going on around him. Trevor Lawrence, not so much, as he’s completed 59.5 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions over nine games. Mack and the Chargers defense should be the quiet MVP of this one, while a highlight here or there from Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey should be the difference. Don’t forget, too, it’s a revenge game for the Chargers after that infamous playoff loss a few years ago.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Jaguars 21
