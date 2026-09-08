Chargers News Week 1: Theo Wease, Patrick Herbert Join, Steve Foley Anniversary, More

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Arizona Cardinals to open the NFL season on Sunday, September 13th with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff. The Chargers front office has been active since roster cutdown day dialing in the practice squad leading into week one preparations for the Cardinals.

There are several tidbits of news surrounding the Chargers as they kick off their first game week. Let's dive into some of the roster moves, Justin Herbert news and even an unfortunate franchise memory that happened 20 years ago this week.

Chargers Roster Moves

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (81) celebrates following a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have brought back cornerback Isas Waxter to the practice squad following a brief exit to make room for cornerback Kaiir Elam last week. In a corresponding move, the Chargers released wide receiver Gary Jennings from the practice squad.

Last week, the Chargers added wide receiver Theo Wease Jr to the practice squad, his role and profile likely made Jennings redundant on the practice squad. Wease is familiar with the Chargers offense having played for the Miami Dolphins last season under Mike McDaniel.

Tight end Patrick Herbert, younger brother of quarterback Justin Herbert, was also signed to the practice squad last week. Patrick Herbert, known for his blocking, takes a prominent role on the practice squad as the likely next man up if anything were to happen to starting tight end Charlie Kolar.

Justin Herbert still has a roommate?

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Farmer of the LA Times wrote a great piece about the Herbert brothers from the perspective of the eldest of the Herbert brothers, Mitch. Mitch, a former wide receiver at Montana State, is now a second-year orthopedic resident at UCLA and has been working closely with the Chargers' team doctors.

What was also revealed in Farmer's article is that Justin and Mitch share an apartment. Justin Herbert signed a five-year $262.5 million extension three years ago and he is sharing an apartment with his older brother. It is noted that now that he is engaged and their youngest brother Patrick is on the Chargers practice squad, Justin plans to move out and give his room to Patrick. The entire situation underscores the lowkey nature of Justin and his family.

Unfortunate Anniversary of the Steve Foley Incident

Aug 18, 2005; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback (8) Rex Grossman is sacked by San Diego Chargers linebacker (53) Steve Foley during the 2nd quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jerry Lai | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers fans who are familiar with the team dating back to the early Philip Rivers days may remember an outside linebacker by the name of Steve Foley. Foley was a big linebacker who started all but three games between the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Foley was the starting outside linebacker opposite of Shawne Merriman and had signed a three-year extension with the Chargers prior to the 2005 season. In the early morning hours of Sunday September 3rd, Foley was shot three times by an off-duty rookie police officer from Coronado Police Department after the officer followed Foley to his home in Poway.

The shooting ended Foley's NFL career, resulting in litigation. The case against the officer was eventually settled out of court.

Foley missing the 2006 season gave way for another player to rise up in his absence. 2006 marked the breakout of Shaun Phillips, where he finished the season with a career-high 11.5 sacks.