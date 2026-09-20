Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Raiders for NFL Week 2: Shakeup on Defense
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The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week2 of the NFL season. The Chargers will enter the game dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball.
The injuries will force several changes to the starting lineups. Let's take a look and see who will need to step into starting roles against the Raiders.
Chargers offense
Quarterback: Justin Herbert
Running back: Omarion Hampton
Fullback: Alec Ingold
Tight end: Charlie Kolar
Wide receiver: Quentin Johnston
Wide receiver: Tre' Harris
Left tackle: Rashawn Slater
Left guard: Kayode Awosika (no rotation or platoon)
Center: Jake Slaughter (R)
Right guard: Cole Strange
Right tackle: Joe Alt
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey may be active against the Raiders but if he is, he will likely be limited by an injury he suffered to his ribs in week one. McConkey did not practice until Friday and is officially listed as questionable. Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will be the most likely starters in two-wide receiver personnel packages.
Johnston and Harris may be the starters but the unit will see multiple rotations and rookie Brenen Thompson will get extra reps on the field with KeAndre Lambert-Smith being placed on injured reserve. Thompson will likely see a few deep throws as well if Mike McDaniel decides to test rookie free safety Treydan Stukes.
In addition to the wide receiver room, the offensive line will see a bit of a changeup as well, possibly for the best. The Chargers, for some reason, opted to rotate Trey Pipkins in with starting left guard Kayode Awosika against the Cardinals. The results were mixed but Awosika significantly outplayed Pipkins.
Pipkins has officially been ruled out with a knee injury and did not practice at all this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh already declared Awosika will not be seeing a rotation and the spot will be his against the Raiders.
Chargers Defense
Edge rusher: Khalil Mack
Edge rusher: Tuli Tuipulotu
Defensive tackle: Teair Tart
Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson/ Jamaree Caldwell
Linebacker: Daiyan Henley
Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips
Nickelback: Derwin James Jr
Safety: Tony Jefferson
Safety: Genesis Smith
Cornerback: Tarheeb Still
Cornerback: Cam Hart
The Chargers defense will need a bounce back this week after giving up too many easy first downs to the Cardinals early in the game. Starting safety Elijah Molden has been hit with lower-body injuries over his time with the Chargers and that trend continues. Molden has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tony Jefferson will likely get the start opposite rookie Genesis Smith manning the backend of the secondary.
The cornerbacks continued a bit of a rotation in week one. Cam Hart was tasked with going one-on-one with the Cardinals big receivers and may see a similar role against Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech if Bech deploys out wide. In week one, Bech played more in the slot without Brock Bowers in the lineup. Veteran Donte Jackson will need a bounce-back performance.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.