Predicting Chargers' Starters vs Raiders for NFL Week 2: Shakeup on Defense

The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week2 of the NFL season. The Chargers will enter the game dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball.

The injuries will force several changes to the starting lineups. Let's take a look and see who will need to step into starting roles against the Raiders.

Chargers offense

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running back: Omarion Hampton

Fullback: Alec Ingold

Tight end: Charlie Kolar

Wide receiver: Quentin Johnston

Wide receiver: Tre' Harris

Left tackle: Rashawn Slater

Left guard: Kayode Awosika (no rotation or platoon)

Center: Jake Slaughter (R)

Right guard: Cole Strange

Right tackle: Joe Alt

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey may be active against the Raiders but if he is, he will likely be limited by an injury he suffered to his ribs in week one. McConkey did not practice until Friday and is officially listed as questionable. Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will be the most likely starters in two-wide receiver personnel packages.

Johnston and Harris may be the starters but the unit will see multiple rotations and rookie Brenen Thompson will get extra reps on the field with KeAndre Lambert-Smith being placed on injured reserve. Thompson will likely see a few deep throws as well if Mike McDaniel decides to test rookie free safety Treydan Stukes.

In addition to the wide receiver room, the offensive line will see a bit of a changeup as well, possibly for the best. The Chargers, for some reason, opted to rotate Trey Pipkins in with starting left guard Kayode Awosika against the Cardinals. The results were mixed but Awosika significantly outplayed Pipkins.

Pipkins has officially been ruled out with a knee injury and did not practice at all this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh already declared Awosika will not be seeing a rotation and the spot will be his against the Raiders.

Chargers Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack

Edge rusher: Tuli Tuipulotu

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart

Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson/ Jamaree Caldwell

Linebacker: Daiyan Henley

Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips

Nickelback: Derwin James Jr

Safety: Tony Jefferson

Safety: Genesis Smith

Cornerback: Tarheeb Still

Cornerback: Cam Hart

The Chargers defense will need a bounce back this week after giving up too many easy first downs to the Cardinals early in the game. Starting safety Elijah Molden has been hit with lower-body injuries over his time with the Chargers and that trend continues. Molden has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tony Jefferson will likely get the start opposite rookie Genesis Smith manning the backend of the secondary.

The cornerbacks continued a bit of a rotation in week one. Cam Hart was tasked with going one-on-one with the Cardinals big receivers and may see a similar role against Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech if Bech deploys out wide. In week one, Bech played more in the slot without Brock Bowers in the lineup. Veteran Donte Jackson will need a bounce-back performance.