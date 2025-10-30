Chargers’ Trey Lance finally enters the NFL trade deadline speculation mill
It truly only felt like a matter of time before Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance got his name thrown out in NFL trade deadline speculation, right?
Lance somehow became one of the hottest topics around during the NFL preseason while he seemed to revive his career a bit under Jim Harbaugh. He went on to secure the backup job behind Justin Herbert.
The Chargers really like the quarterback setup around Herbert right now and only have rookie DJ Uiagalelei on the practice squad as the emergency third.
But if a desperate team came calling with a nice offer at the NFL trade deadline…
RELATED: Chargers could target Saints for under-the-radar NFL trade deadline deal
Dolphins pivot off Tua Tagovailoa with Chargers’ Trey Lance?
Lance isn’t going to a contender and giving them a shot. But his hot preseason might have teams with long-term needs thinking about him.
ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks that could be the Miami Dolphins before they end the Tua Tagovailoa era, even bringing up a past connection to tie it all together:
“The Dolphins are a struggling team that should trade players at the deadline. But perhaps taking a midseason moonshot on a young quarterback makes sense while the team prepares for its inevitable split with Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel was the 49ers' offensive coordinator when San Francisco drafted Lance in 2021.”
RELATED: Is Chargers' most obvious trade target suddenly off the table?
The Dolphins are obviously blowing things up, perhaps even before the end of the season, so this isn’t all that far out there.
For the Chargers, they’d have to consider even a late-round pick in the exchange, too. If Herbert goes down, they’re probably toast regardless. And with the way the front office has turned mid-or-late-round picks into the likes of Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Oronde Gadsden lately, how could they turn down another roll of the dice in exchange for a guy who should never see the field?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers' trade interest in Jets All-Pro DL heat up after NFL insider report?
Chargers need to boost key red-flag area at NFL trade deadline
How does Tre Harris' stock fare after eight games in his rookie year?
Chargers’ popular UDFA gets 1st chance amid Derwin James, Tarheeb Still injury update
Chargers sound ready to make pretty surprising decision in front of Justin Herbert