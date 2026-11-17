Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have finally gotten their first win of the 2026 NFL season, the team can find at least some solace in knowing they will not be the first team in NFL history to go winless in a 17-game NFL season.

Now at 1-8, the team has some players who contributed heavily to the Chargers' first win. Who are some guys to look forward to seeing as this lost season continues?

Winner - Tarheeb Still

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Tarheeb Still has been incredible for the majority of the 2026 season. With the team not being good enough for national media to give attention to the roster, Still has been a mainstay for this Chargers defense.

Tonight, Still helped spearhead the Chargers' defense, collecting four tackles, a pass deflection and a game-winning forced fumble. With a contract extension needed, Still has shown everyone during this primetime matchup why he deserves to stick around with the team.

Loser - Quentin Johnston

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In a game without Ladd McConkey and with Justin Herbert playing much better than in recent weeks, Quentin Johnston only had one catch for six yards. This came on his only target for the week.

Johnston has been very disappointing in 2026, considering the hype he was building from his 2024 and 2025 seasons, seasons that showed some of the potential he had when the team drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Winner - Omarion Hampton

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Omarion Hampton arguably was the biggest winner of the Chargers' victory, finally being given a real chance to be a starting running back who has the opportunity to find his rhythm in the offense. Even with a fumble early on (recovered by the Chargers), Hampton was spectacular.

His 22 carries for 105 yards is a 4.8 yards-per-carry average, which ranks as his second-best average of the season. The only other game with a higher average was his nine-carry, 45-yard (5 YPC) game back against the Seattle Seahawks. Hampton should continue to see a heavy workload going forward.

Loser - Chargers Draft Pick

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Even winning can be bittersweet at times, with many of the fans hoping for the Chargers to continue losing, ensuring that they can get a high draft pick that could be used on the likes of WR Jeremiah Smith or even EDGE Collin Simmons.

With this victory, the Bolts move to the second overall pick, with the Tennessee Titans moving up to number one overall. This is due to the Titans having a worse strength of schedule than the Bolts. The Chargers are also tied with the Miami Dolphins in record, with both of those teams playing later on in the year.

Winner - Teair Tart

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The final winner of this Chargers victory is defensive tackle Teair Tart. Even with Tart missing time during the game due to a few different injuries, he recorded two tackles, one of which for loss, a pass deflection and a QB hit. This also does not measure the multiple times that Tart timed the snap count perfectly and crashed the party that was a Ravens run play.

In large part due to Tart, the Ravens had 16 rushing yards on the night. Expect for Tart to continue being one of the league's most underrated defensive tackles moving forward.