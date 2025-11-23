Are the Los Angeles Chargers playing today?
Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers sit on a 7-4 record entering Week 12 of the NFL season.
On the heels of an ugly 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers are one of the teams sitting out of the Week 12 action on a bye.
Call it a refreshing twist in Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience. Last year, the Chargers had a Week 5 bye, with the break coming in early October and creating a gauntlet where they had to play a game every week from October 13 through January 5.
This time? The Chargers have had to travel more than pretty much any other team. They started the season in Brazil after training camp and have been on a sprint from September 5 to November 16.
But the Chargers finish the season after the bye with six more games, including a rematch with all three AFC West rivals. If they can pick up three or four more wins, the sprint will likely continue into the playoffs.
Chargers 2025 regular season schedule
Week 1: September 5, vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Youtube (Brazil): W 27-21
Week 2: Sept. 15, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (ESPN): W 20-9
Week 3: Sept. 21, DENVER, 1:05 p.m. (CBS): W 23-20
Week 4: Sept. 28, at New York Giants, 10 a.m. (CBS): L 21-18
Week 5:Oct. 5, WASHINGTON, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): L 27-10
Week 6: Oct. 12, at Miami, 10 a.m. (CBS): W 29-27
Week 7: Oct. 19, INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m. (CBS): 38-24
Week 8: Oct. 23, MINNESOTA, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video): W 37-10
Week 9: Nov. 2, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS): W 27-20
Week 10: Nov. 9, PITTSBURGH, 5:20 p.m. (NBC): W 25-10
Week 11: Nov. 16, at Jacksonville, 10 a.m. (CBS): L 35-6
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Nov. 30, LAS VEGAS, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14: Dec. 8, Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Week 15: Dec. 14, at Kansas City, 10 a.m. (CBS)
Week 16: Dec. 21, at Dallas, 10 a.m. (Fox)
Week 17: HOUSTON, TBD
Week 18: at Denver, TBD
