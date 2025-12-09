Omarion Hampton's triumphant return stakes Chargers to early lead over Eagles

Philip Rivers may make a comeback.

Omarion Hampton already has.

On a day when the Los Angeles Chargers' 44-year-old future Hall-of-Fame quarterback made surprising news by working out for the injury-riddled Indianapolis Colts, the team's current 22-year-old running back made a triumphant return on Monday Night Football. After the Bolts' defense forced a punt on the Philadelphia Eagles' first possession, quarterback Justin Herbert and his broken left hand hit running back Kimani Vidal with a 3rd-and-7 dump-off that turned into a shocking 60-yard catch-and-run.

Enter Hampton. After missing seven games with a broken bone in his ankle, the rookie from North Carolina took over from there.

His first touch was blast around left end for 11 yards to Philly's 6-yard line, followed by a tough 2-yard run up the middle. Hampton next ran a simple route out of the backfield, caught Herbert's perfect pass and waltzed into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Chargers' lead.

back like he never left



📺 | @espn pic.twitter.com/CMSA8qyvbB — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025

The touchdown is only Hampton's third of the season, and his first since the Week 4 win over the New York Giants. It is also the first receiving score of his young NFL career.

Early on, Herbert is showing no ill effects from undergoing hand surgery a week ago and Hampton seems to be easily shaking off the rust from his seven-game absence.

It will be interesting if the same can be said for Rivers who last threw a pass in the NFL in 2020.

Justin Herbert | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

