Is Quentin Johnston playing today? Updating buzz, Chargers WR fantasy football status
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was a question mark going into the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Johnston entered the week battling an injury and was questionable on the final injury report. But reports that started making the rounds before kickoff helped provide a clearer picture of his fantasy football status.
Quentin Johnston injury update
- Sunday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the following: “Chargers optimistic about Quentin Johnston Sunday in Jacksonville after full participation Sunday. Team should have a full arsenal at the skill positions barring something unexpected”
- Johnston was questionable on the Chargers’ final injury report
Quentin Johnston injury impact
Johnston has had a tough go of it lately, regardless of health. He’s seeing some decent target share, but has been touchdown-reliant for fantasy production. The former first-rounder has scored once over his last three games. Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden often get more looks from Justin Herbert. Tack on an injury and Johnston might be better off on fantasy benches.
Chargers WR depth chart
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Keenan Allen
- Tre Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Derius Davis
