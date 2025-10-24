Surging rookie Oronde Gadsden gives Chargers early lead on Vikings Thursday Night
Altogether now ... thank goodness for Oronde Gadsden.
While returning veteran Will Dissly has dramatically regressed and free-agent signing Tyler Conklin has been an unequivocal bust, the Los Angeles Chargers' tight end position has been saved by the rookie drafted with the team's second fifth-round draft pick.
It was Gadsden, coming off a 164-yard performance in las week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, who put the Chargers ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, 7-0, on Thursday Night Football from SoFi Stadium.
Gadsden becoming a trusted weapon for Justin Herbert
On an impressive 14-play, 83-yard drive made possible by a replay reversal of a Vikings' apparent Pick Six of Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert, the Bolts took the early lead on Gadsden's catch in the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal from the Vikings' 8-yard line. It is Gadsden's second score of the season, and second in two weeks.
Meanwhile, tight ends Dissly and Conklin have combined for only nine catches. The touchdown was Gadsden's 25th of the season.
Late in the first quarter against a stingy Vikings' defense, the rookie already has has four catches for 37 yards.
The Chargers may have missed on Conklin in free agency, but it sure seems like they have hit it big with Gadsden, who is using his size, agility and athleticism to become a real weapon for Herbert.
Losers of three of their last four games after a 3-0 start, the Chargers are desperate for a win Thursday night.
