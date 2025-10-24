Chargers lose yet another starting OL due to injury vs Vikings
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to get pounded by injuries across the board, especially along the offensive line. The Bolts are currently up 7-0 against the Minnesota Vikings, but it came with a hefty price.
Mekhi Becton, the team's prized free agent signing, went down with an injury in the first quarter and was seen limping on the sideline before heading into the blue medical tent.
The broadcast later showed footage of Becton attempting to go through reps on the sideline and shaking his head, seemingly indicating he wouldn't be able to full-go.
Becton missed Week 4 due to a concussion but has appeared in every other game so far this season. This comes at a time where the Chargers just gained Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III back from injury, so the injury carousel seems to keep spinning on the offensive line.
The Bolts have to hope this is something Becton can play through.
