Should you start Quentin Johnston fantasy football? Injury updates on Chargers WR
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston enjoyed a massive breakout to start the season and took fantasy football managers with him before suffering an injury.
Before suffering an injury that caused him to miss a game, Johnston caught 26 passes for 377 yards and four scores, numbers that still have him leading the team in receiving.
Before the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts, here’s a look at Johnston injury updates and the fantasy football outlook.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey to the rescue, 4 other things to know about Colts vs. Chargers
Quentin Johnston injury updates
- Johnston was a limited participant during the first practice of the week, then a full-go on the next two days before not being given a game status for Sunday’s game against the Colts.
- Quentin Johnston missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury.
Chargers WR depth chart
- Quentin Johnston
- Keenan Allen
- Ladd McConkey
- Tre Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Derius Davis
The Chargers also have notables like popular undrafted free agent Luke Grimm on the practice squad, though elevations will center around special teams, not the base offense.
RELATED: Chargers enforcer gets huge NFL fine letter for hit on Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa
Quentin Johnston fantasy football outlook
Johnston is one of the trickier plays in fantasy football in Week 7. Justin Herbert has targeted him at least seven times in four of the five games he’s played. But coming off an injury, the Chargers could opt to keep him on a pitch count. They happened to draft a very similar player in Tre Harris in the second round this year and the rookie is a guy getting hyped around the team as quietly enjoying a breakout. Even so, Johnston appeared to get some extra rest and should be productive against the Colts, so he’s a nice start option, provided managers aren’t relying on him to be the No. 1 in the lineup.
Fantasy football verdict: Start
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman
Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit
Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections
Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7