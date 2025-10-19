Charger Report

Should you start Quentin Johnston fantasy football? Injury updates on Chargers WR

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston enjoyed a massive breakout to start the season and took fantasy football managers with him before suffering an injury. 

Before suffering an injury that caused him to miss a game, Johnston caught 26 passes for 377 yards and four scores, numbers that still have him leading the team in receiving. 

Before the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts, here’s a look at Johnston injury updates and the fantasy football outlook. 

Quentin Johnston injury updates

  • Johnston was a limited participant during the first practice of the week, then a full-go on the next two days before not being given a game status for Sunday’s game against the Colts. 
  • Quentin Johnston missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury. 

Chargers WR depth chart

  • Quentin Johnston
  • Keenan Allen 
  • Ladd McConkey
  • Tre Harris
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith
  • Derius Davis

The Chargers also have notables like popular undrafted free agent Luke Grimm on the practice squad, though elevations will center around special teams, not the base offense. 

Quentin Johnston fantasy football outlook

Johnston is one of the trickier plays in fantasy football in Week 7. Justin Herbert has targeted him at least seven times in four of the five games he’s played. But coming off an injury, the Chargers could opt to keep him on a pitch count. They happened to draft a very similar player in Tre Harris in the second round this year and the rookie is a guy getting hyped around the team as quietly enjoying a breakout. Even so, Johnston appeared to get some extra rest and should be productive against the Colts, so he’s a nice start option, provided managers aren’t relying on him to be the No. 1 in the lineup. 

Fantasy football verdict: Start

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

