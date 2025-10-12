Chargers throw multiple starters on inactive list for Week 6 matchup vs Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers are back on the road this week, as they'll take on the Miami Dolphins. It's been a tough two weeks for the Bolts, as they've struggled since starting 3-0.
The injury bug has bitten the Chargers multiple times this season and unfortunately another offensive playmaker went down. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton was placed on IR with an ankle injury, so he's out for a minimum of four games. Joe Alt will also be out this week due to an ankle sprain.
Check out the full inactive list below for the Chargers in Week 6.
WR Quentin Johnston
WR Derius Davis
FB/DL Scott Matlock
CB Nikko Reed
OL Jamaree Salyer
T Joe Alt
G/T Trey Pipkins III
That's who's in and who's out for the Chargers as they look to get back into the win column this week.
The Dolphins defense is coming off of a game where they allowed Rico Dowdle to rush for over 200 yards. Despite the injuries at running back, Greg Roman could look to exploit Miami's weakness with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal now in the lineup.
