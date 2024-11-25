Ravens vs. Chargers final prediction and betting odds for Week 12
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to wake up the NFL world to their presence as contenders during Monday night’s primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.
While most fixate on the Jim Harbaugh vs. John Harbaugh matchup, it has flown a little under the radar that the Chargers are 7-3, winners of four in a row and five of their last six since a Week 5 bye.
Under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Joey Bosa’s defense looks strong enough to withstand the threat of Lamar Jackson, never mind well-suited for cold-weather AFC playoff football.
Those Ravens sit at 7-4 and enter the primetime stage after a loss, though Jackson remains an MVP-level threat while completing 67 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns against three interceptions, plus another 584 yards and two scores on the ground. Lead back Derrick Henry is already flirting with the 1,200-yard mark and has scored 13 times.
Funnily enough, the Chargers heavily modeled their rebuild after the Ravens, when general manager Joe Hortiz came over from Baltimore and brought along names like J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers are better equipped than most to play this style of game and only just last week surrendered more than 20 points in a game for the first time all season—and still won. Look for more of the same here, with Justin Herbert’s legs the x-factor.
Prediction: Chargers 33, Ravens 30
Ravens vs. Chargers game odds
Spread: +3 LAC
O/U: 50.5
ML: +124 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Ravens vs. Chargers injury updates
Both teams could miss star defenders during the game. Khalil Mack is an especially notable question mark.
Ravens vs. Chargers channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Play-by-play: Joe Buck
Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline: Lisa Salters
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Ravens vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
