Saints vs. Chargers final prediction and betting odds for Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers get an NFC matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 before returning to AFC play with four straight in-conference matchups.
Ideally, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers would like to get back over the .500 mark in the process, especially against a visiting Saints team forced to start backup rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in place of Derek Carr.
Nothing is ever so simple in the NFL, but this one feels pretty cut and dry for the Chargers. The Saints have coughed up 51 and 33 points over their last two outings. Justin Herbert’s near-400-yard outburst in the Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was spoiled by backups dropping passes and outright turning the ball over.
On paper, despite the huge injury report, Herbert’s weapons should be more consistent. Running backs like J.K. Dobbins should be able to find some room to operate on the ground, too.
The matchup is a tricky one for the Chargers defense. Joey Bosa should return, albeit on a snap count, and better set the edge against the run. A strong run defense all year got gashed last week for 181 yards in the loss to the Cardinals, although some of that was because of the versatile Kyler Murray.
Rest assured the Saints will try to emulate some of what worked for the Cardinals. But if Herbert and Co. can start to pull away, it will free up Khalil Mack and others to pressure a rookie Rattler into mistakes.
Quarterback feels like the huge gap here. Rattler was a summer sensation and might just be the future in New Orleans. But the Chargers have a huge advantage, are at home and have looked competitive in every game, while the Saints are in danger of losing their sixth in a row for the first time since 2005.
Final score: Chargers 27, Saints 20
Saints vs. Chargers game odds
Spread: -7 LAC
O/U: 41.5
ML: -340 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Saints vs. Chargers injury updates
The Chargers will get Joey Bosa back, yet a huge number of Justin Herbert's weapons remain question marks.
Saints vs. Chargers channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: Fox
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Saints vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
