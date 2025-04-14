Charger Report

4 defensive backs Chargers could target in 2025 NFL Draft

The Chargers may look to bolster the defensive secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are four defensive backs the team could target in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyler Reed

American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for NFL Draft number two under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Last season, Harbaugh and the front office did a fantastic job with selections like Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey.

However, if the team plans on taking the next step, they will need another strong draft class from the 2025 NFL Draft.


RELATED: Chargers mock draft: LA goes all offense in 3-round effort to help Justin Herbert

There are a few areas of need the Chargers should focus on, and defensive back could be one of those positions. Here are four defensive backs the Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Maxwell Hairston - Kentucky

Former Kentucky Wildcats star Maxwell Hairston has been turning heads throughout the draft process and could be a day one pick.

Hairston finished his three-year career in Lexington with six interceptions, leading the SEC in 2023 with five. His senior season was plagued with injury; however, Hairston could be a steal if he falls in the second round.

Darien Porter - Iowa State

Darien Porter from Iowa State is a massive cornerback prospect. A good reason for that is that Porter started his college career as a wide receiver.

Now, the six-foot-four cornerback could be a great matchup against deep threat receivers, as he has the speed to match them. Watch for Porter to be an interesting prospect during the draft.

Cobee Bryant - Kansas

Cobee Bryant had an electrifying career with the Kansas Jayhawks, and now the athletic defensive back is looking to translate that on the big stage.

Bryant finished his career at Kansas with 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. The former Jayhawks star had a stellar 2022 season, defended nine passes, which ranked for the fourth most defended passes in the Big 12 that season.

Denzel Burke - Ohio State

If the Chargers are looking to add speed to the secondary, then former Ohio State Buckeye Denzel Burke could be that player.

Burke ran an unofficial 4.48 40 time at the NFL Combine. That kind of speed can keep up with nearly every receiver in the game. Not to mention, Burke has big game experience. The former Buckeyes star could be a great addition in the later rounds.

NFL Draf
Crews work to raise the roof of the NFL draft theater on April 9, 2025, in the parking lot of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

3 wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft

Chargers’ breakout star after ripoff of a trade making national waves

Derek Carr injury news could benefit Chargers in 2025 NFL draft

NFL exec makes Chargers draft prediction that will surely frustrate fans

Chargers' egregious free agent error has created an annoying problem

RELATED: Chargers trade pitch adds elite 6-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for Justin Herbert

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Draft Updates