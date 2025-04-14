4 defensive backs Chargers could target in 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for NFL Draft number two under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Last season, Harbaugh and the front office did a fantastic job with selections like Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey.
However, if the team plans on taking the next step, they will need another strong draft class from the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are a few areas of need the Chargers should focus on, and defensive back could be one of those positions. Here are four defensive backs the Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Maxwell Hairston - Kentucky
Former Kentucky Wildcats star Maxwell Hairston has been turning heads throughout the draft process and could be a day one pick.
Hairston finished his three-year career in Lexington with six interceptions, leading the SEC in 2023 with five. His senior season was plagued with injury; however, Hairston could be a steal if he falls in the second round.
Darien Porter - Iowa State
Darien Porter from Iowa State is a massive cornerback prospect. A good reason for that is that Porter started his college career as a wide receiver.
Now, the six-foot-four cornerback could be a great matchup against deep threat receivers, as he has the speed to match them. Watch for Porter to be an interesting prospect during the draft.
Cobee Bryant - Kansas
Cobee Bryant had an electrifying career with the Kansas Jayhawks, and now the athletic defensive back is looking to translate that on the big stage.
Bryant finished his career at Kansas with 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. The former Jayhawks star had a stellar 2022 season, defended nine passes, which ranked for the fourth most defended passes in the Big 12 that season.
Denzel Burke - Ohio State
If the Chargers are looking to add speed to the secondary, then former Ohio State Buckeye Denzel Burke could be that player.
Burke ran an unofficial 4.48 40 time at the NFL Combine. That kind of speed can keep up with nearly every receiver in the game. Not to mention, Burke has big game experience. The former Buckeyes star could be a great addition in the later rounds.
