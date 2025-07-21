Tre Harris contract details with Chargers emerge after holdout ends
The Los Angeles Chargers followed the rest of the NFL while ending the holdout of second-round receiver Tre Harris.
Harris, like the bulk of the second-round picks this year, held out while aiming for more guaranteed money in his contract after the first two picks in the round this year got fully guaranteed deals.
Now that Harris is signed and in training camp, Over the Cap has details on the contract. His contract is four years and $7.8 million, with 71.35 percent guaranteed.
The outlook on certain guarantees in second-round contracts this year:
- Jayden Higgins (34th): 100% guaranteed.
- Luther Burden (39th): 100% guaranteed.
- Harris (55th): 71.35% guaranteed.
- Jack Bech (58th): 67.17 guaranteed gtd.
Harris also gets roughly 10 percent more guaranteed than last year’s 55th pick.
Long story short, the domino effect was real and predictable with second-round picks this year. Even the sudden retirement of Mike Williams probably didn’t play a major role in the outcome.
And by the way, it sure doesn’t hurt that Harris is already making big plays with Justin Herbert.
