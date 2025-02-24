Charger Report

Chargers should pursue resourceful trade for obvious Packers target

The Los Angeles Chargers should call up the Green Bay Packers to try and trade for this intriguing young weapon.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) after a reception during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers must find ways to add more playmakers in the coming months, whether that means signing free agents, swinging trades or striking big in the NFL Draft.

The Chargers have a ton of cap room, so they definitely have more leeway than most other teams around the league when it comes to making big additions this offseason.

Los Angeles should absolutely be perusing the market for shrewd trades, and that doesn't just mean trying to land blockbusters for D.K. Metcalf or Tyreek Hill. There are other talented, lesser names that the Chargers can pursue.

One name that sticks out is Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

We saw in the playoffs that Will Dissly is not the answer as the Bolts' No. 1 tight end. He is a decent player, but he cannot be your top option at the position.

Musgrave is clearly being phased out in Green Bay, as the Packers are now prioritizing Tucker Kraft, who just had a breakout 2024 campaign. Musgrave was injured much of the season and only played in seven games, logging seven catches for 45 yards.

However, during his rookie year in 2023, the former second-round pick flashed significant potential by catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown.

Musgrave is just 24 years old and is under contract through 2026, making him a very attractive trade target. He also wouldn't cost too much in return, as the Chargers could probably nab him for a Day 3 pick.

Because the free-agent market is so thin on tight ends, Los Angeles should seriously consider who may be available via trade, and Musgrave seems to be an obvious target.

Yes, the Chargers can also just select a tight end in the draft, and they have been infinitely linked to Michigan's Colston Loveland due to the Jim Harbaugh connection.

But it may be a better idea for Los Angeles to be more resourceful and land a young, promising tight end in a trade rather than waste a high draft pick on one when the team has so many other needs it must rectify.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

