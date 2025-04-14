Where Former Chiefs QB Lands in Recent Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved forward in several areas of their organization this offseason. One player whose tenure in Kansas City has come to an end is veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. After signing Gardner Minshew to fill in as a backup role, Wentz is likely to be searching for a new landing spot for 2025.
Wentz's one and only year with the Chiefs boded well for the club. In three games, he earned himself 118 passing yards with a passer rating of 80.6. Going into his tenth year in the National Football League, Wentz could be looking to get a starting role.
One team that could use a quarterback for the upcoming season is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and luckily for the former Chiefs quarterback, he's been recently predicted to land with the Steelers. According to TWSN's Marissa Myers, Wentz would fit the scheme in Pittsburgh well.
"With Wentz, he hasn’t had the best last few seasons, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a quality starter if everything else fails for Pittsburgh. Wentz has the skills still, and in the right system could just end up showing he can start in the NFL if a team needs a bridge quarterback," Myers wrote.
Wentz hasn't reached over 1,000 passing yards in the NFL since his eight game stint with the Washington Commanders. Bouncing around from team to team over the past few seasons, the veteran quarterback would greatly benefit from finding a stable place to play football.
As Myers mentioned, Wentz hasn't been the strongest quarterback as of late in his career, viewed primarily as a depth piece. Last season with the Chiefs, he was there for Patrick Mahomes when he needed to come off the field, a luxury any quarterback would love to have.
"While Wentz isn’t an outstanding option for Pittsburgh, they can hope he learned something while being around Patrick Mahomes last season, and apply that towards improving his style of play. Either way, Wentz can help add more depth to the quarterback position to at least provide competition for 2025," Myers wrote.
The Steelers are a franchise, similar to the Chiefs, used to winning over the last decade. If Wentz is looking to still be a part of a winning culture, the Steelers would make sense, but his starting days may be well behind him.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.