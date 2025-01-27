Andy Reid on Why Three-Peat Isn't Exactly 'Motivation' for KC, Excitement for Veterans Making First Super Bowl
After another high-octane showdown with the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions once again. Kansas City will have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
After a brief celebration on stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with members of the media for his typical postgame press conference. While Reid did discuss some of the things that helped the Chiefs pull off the win over Buffalo, much of Reid's presser was spent looking ahead to Super Bowl LIX and KC's attempt to rewrite the record books.
Regarding the energizing element of a potential three-peat, Reid was asked if it's "at all motivating" to think of the Chiefs' chance at history. While Reid chose to tweak the wording of the question, he detailed what pushes the team, noting that they are still one game short of their ultimate goal.
"I think 'motivation' is the wrong word, or I'm gonna just change that for you," Reid began. "I would tell you we're motivated like crazy to win the game. I mean, that's what you're motivated to do. You get caught up in that other stuff, all the hype that goes with it, and then you forget about 3rd and 1 and detailing that — either side of the ball. So you've got to keep everything in perspective.
"And really, when it comes down to it, all the confetti, all that's great — I mean, it's great. Nothing like doing it with your home fans. But it's going to come down to a football game. And the team that prepares and makes the least amount of mistakes will come out the victor. So, you make sure that you keep your head right and bear down and do the right things."
The Chiefs became the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but no team in NFL history has ever won three in a row. Why has that bit of history never been conquered?
"You think of all the ups and downs and arounds that you went through during the season, the injuries, all those things that have to just happen the right way," Reid said. "The margin to win and/or lose in this league is so small. The parity is unbelievable. And that's the way the commissioner and the owners wanted that, so that every city had a chance. Some of these games are gut-wrenching, and I've got a lot of gut to wrench."
The Chiefs' persistent success means that most of Kansas City's stars already have a Super Bowl championship. Many have more than one. However, some of the Chiefs' new (or returning) veterans are still searching for their first ring. What are Reid's feelings for players who just punched their first ticket to a Super Bowl, including Kareem Hunt, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown?
"I was so happy for 'em," Reid said. "D.J. [Humphries] is another one. I was so happy for those guys. The smile on their faces and their 'compete' throughout the time that they were here has been incredible. I mean, [we] literally took Kareem off the couch after having a couple of surgeries and all that bit that he had, and here he comes out and does a great job for us here."
Now, regardless of which players do or don't already have the NFL's most prized hardware, the Chiefs are one game away from making NFL history.