Chiefs vs. Broncos Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 18?
Sunday afternoon presents a duality of situations for two AFC West teams. On one side, the visiting Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC's top playoff seed and first-round bye locked up. Andy Reid's team doesn't have a ton to play for this weekend. The hosting Denver Broncos, however, are in must-win mode unless they want to rely on some help to make the postseason.
As they do all throughout the season, injuries will undoubtedly play a role in this contest. Kansas City plans to rest several key players, whereas Denver's injury report for the week contained mostly good news. Neither squad will be at 100%, though, for the final game of the regular season.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Denver in Week 18's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Denver Broncos
- RB Isiah Pacheco
- QB Patrick Mahomes
- CB Trent McDuffie
- DE George Karlaftis
- OT Jawaan Taylor
- TE Travis Kelce
- DT Chris Jones
Prior to Sunday's game, the Chiefs ruled out four players due to injury. Pacheco (rib), Taylor (knee), wideout Mecole Hardman (knee, injured reserve) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle, IR) were all set to miss this weekend's outing on the road. Hardman and Watson are making notable progress as they look to return from respective injuries suffered earlier in the regular season. Pacheco suffered his injury in Week 17's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Taylor's knee has bothered him for a few weeks now.
Several other routine starters or snap-getters were considered "doubtful" to appear in Week 18's game. That list includes stars like Mahomes (ankle), McDuffie (knee) and Jones (calf). With the stakes being so low this weekend, it's no surprise that Kansas City is leaning on its depth now more than ever. Some others who aren't on the inactives list will likely either not see the field or play very limited roles on Sunday.
It also opens the door for unproven or less prominent players to get some reps. That includes defensive end Joshua Uche, who has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks despite being acquired in an in-season trade.
Denver Broncos inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency third quarterback)
- RB Blake Watson
- LB Levelle Bailey
- OT Frank Crum
- DL Matt Henningsen
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Earlier this week, the Broncos ruled Crum out due to an illness that kept him from practicing all week long. Elsewhere, running back Tyler Badie was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but still carried a "questionable" designation into the weekend. He will play on Sunday, as will other injury report players like defensive end Zach Allen (rest), guard Ben Powers (rest) and pass rusher Nik Bonitto (wrist).