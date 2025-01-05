Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Week 18 Preview, Score Predictions
For the final time, the Kansas City Chiefs will suit up for a regular-season game prior to embarking on their real journey for a championship three-peat. While the reigning Super Bowl winners don't have much to play for on Sunday afternoon, they'll be looking to be spoilers as the Denver Broncos have a win-and-in scenario for the postseason waiting for them.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 18 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: It’s easy to see this game being closer than it should be, but the Chiefs will be running a vanilla game plan with their backups while the Broncos fight for a playoff spot. While Carson Wentz could make a case for a job in 2025 and some young Chiefs can put valuable reps on tape, I expect the desperate team to beat the one in preseason mode, leaving the Chiefs to settle for a 15-2 record.
Prediction: Broncos 20, Chiefs 16
Jordan Foote: Plenty of things from Week 10's meeting between these two teams can be thrown out the window. The Broncos will still run some of their same concepts but with Kansas City resting so many key players, it won't be a full-strength opponent on the other side. Despite that, quarterback Wentz has plenty to play for and head coach Andy Reid seems to want him to turn in a quality performance. Maybe I'm drinking that Kool-Aid too much, but count me in for a tight-knit contest where the Kansas City offense hangs in there with Denver's just enough to scare a division rival. In the end, though, the Broncos end up playoff-bound.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs have already either ruled out or listed many of their key players as doubtful for this season's final game as they prepare for the postseason. That means we will see the backfield duo of Carsons (Wentz and Steele). It'll be interesting to see the different combinations of players set to block them. D.J. Humphries will probably be the main focus for the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom, as he could step in as the starter at left tackle in the playoffs. While Kansas City won't be playing many of their key players, this game could be closer than many expect and shake up the current playoff picture.
Prediction: Chiefs 17, Broncos 14
Mark Van Sickle: The Broncos are in a must-win game and the Chiefs are in a “don’t get hurt” game. Carson Wentz will be making his starting debut for the Chiefs and Carson Steele should handle the load at running back. I don’t think the Chiefs get blown out but with so much on the line for Denver, I don’t think they’ll let this one slip by them. Broncos win, but Chiefs cover.