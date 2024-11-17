KC Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 11?
Sunday afternoon brings one of the best games of the NFL season thus far, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off once again.
With Kansas City boasting a 9-0 record thus far, this is a perfect time for Andy Reid's squad to maintain or pad its lead for the top playoff seed in the AFC. On the other hand, it's something of a must-win for Sean McDermott and company if they want to have a real shot at securing a first-round bye once the postseason rolls around. One of the swing factors in this matchup could be injuries, as neither team is even remotely close to 100% as Sunday arrives.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Buffalo in Week 11's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Buffalo Bills
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Kingsley Suamataia
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Cameron Thomas
Easily the biggest advantage Kansas City gets this weekend is having wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the lineup. After missing three games with a hamstring injury, the veteran pass catcher returned to practice this week and was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. That paved the way for him to be active on Sunday, as he didn't carry a designation into this contest.
In worse news for the reigning champs, kicker Harrison Butker is out for this weekend and beyond due to a knee injury suffered during practice. With him on the injured reserve list now, Kansas City signed rookie Spencer Shrader and is banking on him delivering the goods for at least the next four games.
Two players who were designated to return this week, running back Isiah Pacheco (IR) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (physically unable to perform list), were ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a positive update on Pacheco's return timeline. Both players will now attempt to shift from limited in practice this week to full participation next week in hopes of being activated for Week 12's game against the Carolina Panthers.
There's no dancing around it: Suamataia being what appears to be a healthy scratch is a rough look for the rookie. When Wanya Morris was on the sideline due to an injury suffered in last weekend's win over the Denver Broncos, the second-round pick stepped in for multiple drives and struggled immensely. Morris ultimately returned to the game and helped Kansas City bring home the win – he'll start again on Sunday. This is the second time Suamataia failed to showcase growth in an in-game sample. Being replaced by Ethan Driskell as the backup tackle isn't a great endorsement of his development whatsoever.
The rest of the Chiefs' listed inactives for this week shouldn't come as a surprise. Players like Hanson and Tuipulotu have routinely appeared there, as have Thomas and Edwards-Helaire.
Buffalo Bills inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Keon Coleman
- CB Kaiir Elam
- LB Eddie Ulofoshio
- G/C Will Clapp
- OT Spencer Brown
- TE Dalton Kincaid
Prior to Sunday's game, the Bills ruled the trio of Coleman (wrist), Kincaid (knee) and linebacker Matt Milano (IR return window, biceps injury) as out. Brown and wideout Amari Cooper were questionable, although Cooper is the only member of that pairing who's a go in Week 11.