KC Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 12?
As the Kansas City Chiefs advance through their season, the final stretch is quickly approaching. Every game is critical for the reigning Super Bowl champions and, yes, that includes a Sunday matchup against the 3-7 Carolina Panthers.
As is the case with all 32 NFL clubs at this stage, neither Kansas City nor Carolina is 100% healthy this weekend. Injuries will certainly factor into the game, especially with both sides carrying notable absences on the injury report.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Carolina in Week 12's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Carolina Panthers
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Cameron Thomas
The two most notable absences for the Chiefs in this one are players who don't even appear on the inactives list. Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle, injured reserve) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee, physically unable to perform list) will miss Week 12. Both players were limited participants in practice during the week but aren't quite ready to return to the lineup just yet. Head coach Andy Reid shared that with a Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching, Kansas City will be cautious by holding Pacheco and Omenihu out.
RELATED: Eventual Return of Isiah Pacheco Poised to Give Chiefs a ‘Good Problem’ on Offense
On the actual list of inactives, there aren't many surprises. Players like Hanson, Tuipulotu, Thomas and Edwards-Helaire have been routine scratches over the course of the season. After being a shocker of a healthy scratch a week ago, rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia is dressed and set to play for Kansas City on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Jalen Coker
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- OLB Thomas Incoom
- OLB DJ Johnson
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Carolina's weekly injury report consisted of tons of names. Running back Miles Sanders isn't listed due to his ankle injury seeing him land on IR this week. Elsewhere, linebacker Amare Barno (knee) was listed as doubtful and a whopping eight players carried questionable designations into the weekend. Many of them were full participants in Friday's practice, though, so the Panthers aren't in as poor of shape as originally expected. Key players like wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring) and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee) are active for Week 12.