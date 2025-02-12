Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Remains in GOAT Conversation
The only player that people put ahead of Mahomes for the greatest of all time is future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. With Mahomes having three Super Bowl Championships before he has turned 30 got people thinking about him passing Brady as the greatest player in National Football League history.
Yes, Mahomes has a better arm and can run to make plays with his feet. He is a better overall talent than Brady but that does not mean he is the greatest of all time right now. Brady won seven Super Bowls in 10 appearances. And Mahomes just suffered his second Super Bowl loss in five attempts.
A 3-2 record is not bad at all for a quarterback like Mahomes but it is the way he has lost those two games in the Super Bowl that has many saying that the greatest of all time conversation for Mahomes is over and Brady will remain as the greatest.
Both Mahomes's Super Bowl losses have come in blowout fashion. Something you would not expect from a player like Mahomes. We got blowout by a Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Super LV. And this past Sunday Mahomes once again got blowout by the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Where he [Mahomes] was before the game, number two," said Stephen A. Smith when asked about Mahomes in the greatest of all time conversation. "He is certainly not number one. That conversation has ended for at least the next two to three years. There is no reason to talk about who is the greatest of all time for the next two to three years. Not after what we saw. No."
"I disagree with it," said NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. "I have him at number two based on what he has done, the total body of work, the regular season, the postseason, the Super Bowl MVPs, and all those things of that nature. Plus, I believe staying healthy, he has another 10-plus years. Yeah, he is number two behind Tom Brady. Tom could have put it to bed if he had won the Super Bowl and finished a perfect season."
Mahomes will be back next season. We know he does not care about all of the outside noise. He just wants to be better for his teammates and get them back to the Super Bowl and win it.
