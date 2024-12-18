D.J. Humphries, Chamarri Conner to Miss Another Chiefs Practice
In the blink of an eye, the Kansas City Chiefs are just a few days away from their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans. Wednesday brings another opportunity for injured players to make progress, but it also means there's less time to do so moving forward.
The reigning Super Bowl champions have multiple injury situations to monitor, with players on both sides of the ball working to be available for Saturday's game. Two of them, left tackle D.J. Humphries and safety Chamarri Conner, were held out of practice on Tuesday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (shoulder) will work.
With Kansas City hitting the practice field on Wednesday, injuries are looking the same. Humphries and Conner are once again expected to miss practice.
Humphries, who signed with the Chiefs in November, made his debut in Week 14's win against the Los Angeles Chargers but suffered a hamstring injury late. After logging 60 offensive snaps, the former Pro Bowler exited the contest and didn't return. That led to him missing every practice last week and both potential days so far this week, which doesn't make his prospects for Saturday look great.
Should Humphries miss his second game in a row, head coach Andy Reid said he has confidence in left guard Joe Thuney to step back in as an option. Thuney did an admirable job against Myles Garrett in Week 15's triumph over the Cleveland Browns.
"Yeah, I'm weighing that," Reid said. "But I thought he (Thuney) did a nice job, to answer your original question. The guy he was going against is one of the best in the league. He held his own. He had a few where he got caught off balance, but I thought he battled his tail off and really, for just throwing him out there, did a nice job. When you think about this now, he's played every position and done well. Pretty amazing guy that way."
Conner, a fourth-round pick last year, suffered a concussion in the aforementioned Browns game. At this time of his injury, he had four combined tackles in 22 defensive snaps. Kansas City cobbled together a defensive back rotation in his place and will likely have to do so again if he can't play on Saturday. Look for rookies Christian Roland-Wallace and Jaden Hicks to be candidates there.
With just one more practice to go this week, things need to pick up in a serious hurry for both Humphries and Conner.