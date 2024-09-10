Insider Gives Update On Chances of Chiefs Facing Tee Higgins in Week 2
Just like it has many times in recent seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals could have significant implications for both sides. Despite this year's meeting being a Week 2 bout early in the year, it's bound to factor into postseason standings as the 2024-25 campaign goes on.
Cincinnati is in bigger need of a win, especially after being upset by the New England Patriots last Sunday. Things figure to be even more difficult in Kansas City this weekend, and reinforcements may not be on the way after all.
On a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins, who missed Week 1's loss due to a hamstring injury, isn't looking likely to play against the Chiefs either.
"Hamstring injury," Schefter said. "He's got a hamstring injury. We'll see how the week plays out, but I'll be surprised if he plays this week against the Chiefs."
On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team will get a clearer picture of Higgins' status as the week progresses. Citing the injury as something that flared up on Thursday, Cincinnati opted to hold him out of Friday's practice and Sunday's game. For a team seeking a return to form in 2024, Higgins being available will be a big-time boost whenever that time comes.
For the Chiefs, they'll be hoping it's Week 3 or beyond. Higgins had a down season last year but before that, he had back-to-back efforts of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The former second-round pick also has a pair of breakout games against the Chiefs, having hauled in 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown across two AFC title games.
While it's expected that Ja'Marr Chase will see more work in Week 2, not having to account for Higgins would greatly benefit a Kansas City defense that is still sorting things out a bit at cornerback. With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's health still a work in progress, it's possible that neither team is at 100% for a pivotal early-season game.
Given that Higgins is playing the year out on the franchise tag, it shouldn't shock anyone if some caution is exercised as Sunday approaches. Ensuing practices should indicate his progress (or lack thereof).