Is the Super Bowl's Most Important Player on the Chiefs or the Eagles?
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl: the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57, which was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top: winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
These two teams feature some of the best players in the National Football League. The Chiefs are lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones. For the Eagles it is quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver A.J Brown, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Two talented Super Bowl rosters will face off.
The Super Bowl is a special moment where players shine and the best of the best bring out something special from their coaches and teammates. When have seen in the past with head coach Andy Reid and how his players bring out the best in him and how Reid brings out the best of his team when it matters the most.
You can choose any of these elite players from either team. They are all capable of having a big game and being a difference maker in Super Bowl LIX. But which player is most important in today's matchup put of both teams?
"To me it has to be the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes because without him they do not really have a chance," said NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on First Take. "I think the thing is that Jalen Hurts does not have to play particularly well, and Saquon [Barkley] can run them to a Super Bowl. And that is how they are built, being explosive in the run game be efficient in the passing game."
"But that is not how Kansas City is. Kansas City is predicated on Patrick Mahomes being great, being historically great, and normally he is espesically when he has to be. We remember the last time these two teams faced off. In the second half, Patrick Mahomes went touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal. So for me, it is Patrick Mahomes. Until otherwise proven it is going to be Patrick Mahomes."
With a win, Mahomes will have his fourth Super Bowl ring and will be the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to three straight Super Bowl Championships.
