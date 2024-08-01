Kadarius Toney, Nick Bolton Out After Injuries – Latest News on Timeline for Return
After five members of the Kansas City Chiefs left Wednesday's training camp practice due to injuries, the Chiefs started Thursday's practice shorthanded. However, there is some good news out of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) and tight end Izaiah Gathings (hamstring) were all sidelined for the start of Thursday's practice after exiting early on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Chukwuebuka Godrick and McKade Mettauer both returned to practice after leaving with ankle issues on Wednesday.
The best news for the Chiefs comes from new reports regarding Bolton and Toney's long-term status. Adam Teicher of ESPN posted his perspective on Twitter/X, providing good news on the timeline for both players.
"Today's Chiefs practice is about to begin without Nick Bolton and Kadarius Toney," Teicher wrote. "Neither injury appears to be a long-term thing but for now [the] Chiefs will work without them."
Matt Verderame of SI added more good news to Bolton's status on Wednesday afternoon.
"While Chiefs ILB Nick Bolton left practice earlier today with an elbow injury, I’m told he is expected to be fine," Verderame wrote on Twitter/X. "Avoiding any serious injury is both pivotal to KC’s defense and for Bolton who, on a personal level, is entering a contract year."
With cornerback Jaylen Watson's return on Wednesday and left guard Joe Thuney's return off the PUP list on Monday, the Chiefs' other sidelined veterans include the following:
- Safety Deon Bush (unknown)
- Wide receiver Justin Watson (foot)
- Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (PUP)
