KC Chiefs Injury Report: Updates on Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Wanya Morris
The Kansas City Chiefs returned to practice with a long list of injury updates on Monday, most of it providing cause for optimism for one sidelined starter and multiple contributors. While the team prepares to cut down to its initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, KC's Monday practice brought good news for the reigning back-to-back champions.
According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, defensive tackle Chris Jones, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were all participants in Monday's practice, while wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was present to watch practice but did not participate while recovering from a sternoclaviciular dislocation.
Taylor also noted that newly signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is present, wearing No. 9 and moving former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit to No. 49.
Jones's return to practice is noteworthy due to the length of his absence, missing a significant portion of training camp and all three of KC's preseason games. Reid previously said he expected Jones to be ready for Week 1.
Edwards-Helaire was also sidelined for portions of camp and only participated in the first preseason game. Edwards-Helaire discussed his ongoing battle with an illness stemming from complications with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Morris gave the team a scare in the Chiefs' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears when he left the game with a knee injury. After the game, Reid said Morris "just kind of tweaked that knee a little bit," and his return on Monday solidifies his standing.
Post-practice update from the Chiefs
After practice, the team confirmed that Brown and cornerback Joshua Williams (hamstring) did not practice. Running back Louis Rees-Zammit left practice with a back issue and tight end Irv Smith Jr. and guard Trey Smith left early due to the heat, according to Pete Sweeney.