What Went Wrong For the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short on becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl victories, though they shouldn't hang their heads. Getting to three straight Super Bowls is no easy task, but what went wrong for the Chiefs under the brightest lights on their lives?
Some may say pressure, others would say nerves, but looking at the boxscore, it just looked like the Philadelphia Eagles wanted it more. The Eagles wanted to be the team to not only win it all, but take down a dynasty while doing so.
The Chiefs offense was rarely on the field, and when they were, the turnovers were one of the bigger issues. Ending the game with three turnovers compared to the Eagles one, as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' two interceptions, the football gods were not on the side of the Chiefs Kingdom.
In his Super Bowl career, Mahomes has thrown seven interceptions, but the two interceptions in Super Bowl LIX may have been the most costly for the team. Happening in less than five plays, those two costly mistakes put the Chiefs on their heels.
Given the Chiefs offense lack of possession of the football, the defense occupied the field more often than they would have liked. The Eagles had possession of the ball for 36 minutes and 58 seconds, barely giving the Chiefs defense a chance to catch their breathe on the sidelines.
Tight end Travis Kelce, notorious for his Super Bowl success had little to no involvement in the loss, bringing in four receptions that went for 39 yards.
The lack of early success seemed to get to the Chiefs, who were expecting to explode out of the gates and it showed in passes being thrown to players feet, or fumbling a catch with no defenders en route. The Kansas City Chiefs stood between themselves and glory, and aided Philadelphia's franchise in their conquest.
Regardless of the outcome of the game, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC division. With only two losses in the regular season, one to the Buffalo Bills and the other to divisional rivals the Denver Broncos, Kansas City will look to rebound and fight their way back to the promise land in 2025.
