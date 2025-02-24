Chiefs Get Two Offensive Weapons in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One place they can find more talent is the 2025 NFL Draft. Yes, the Chiefs need to fix the roster up a little bit but it does not all have to come in free agency. They can rely on their football scouts and front office to pick the right talent in the upcoming draft.
One latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Chiefs taking Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor and University of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo in the third round.
"Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Isiah Pacheco’s injuries contributed to their offensive decline. But even after their return, the team needed more juice to help Mahomes return to top form," said Pro Football and Sports Network writer Priyanshu Choudhary.
"Joe DeLeone of PFSN believes that the Chiefs will focus on adding these offensive weaponsafter tightening up their offensive line with their first-round pick."
“This selection should be nightmare fuel for the NFL. Travis Kelce isn’t the athlete he once was, and Kansas City needs to start looking now for their future at tight end. Elijah Arroyo is a fluid athlete with the long speed to stress defenses up the middle and over the top.”
Those two players will come to the Chiefs with a lot of experience. It will give Mahomes two big weapons that can develop under him and if Kelce comes back next season, he can mentor Arroyo which can be huge for the offense in the future.
Getting Mahomes help on offense has the be a top priority for the Chiefs this offseason.
