Where the Chiefs Stand Before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a complex space with the 2026 NFL trade deadline on the horizon. While the club is 6-2 and looks like a team with a Super Bowl ceiling, the roster's talent and health at certain positions raise questions about that upside.

Add in a pair of recent losses to perceived contenders, and it becomes a tricky exercise when attempting to nail down what this year's Kansas City squad truly is. One way to help gain clarity, however, could be making a trade before it's too late.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, let's dive into everything you need to know from a Chiefs perspective, ranging from available capital to ideal fits and much more.

When is the 2026 NFL trade deadline?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline, in the blink of an eye, is almost here. Each trade-related transaction must be filed with the league office by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10. Make that 3 p.m. CT for those working from the offices up at Arrowhead Stadium.

Some moves may trickle in and be reported after the deadline has passed, which is commonplace in several other sports as well. Expect some potential chaos and perhaps a buzzer-beater or two, in addition to news of trades thats were close but never quite manifested.

One important note is that after the trade deadline and for the remainder of the season, all players become subject to the waiver claim system if released. That includes vested veterans, those with at least four accrued seasons, who would've otherwise gone straight into the free agent pool before the Tuesday cutoff.

What can the Chiefs afford at the trade deadline?

Let's break this down into two buckets. One of them is a lot more positive than the other.

Getting the bad part out of the way, the Chiefs simply don't have the funds to make a splash for the type of player many are seeking right now. Estimates for their available salary cap space vary. The NFLPA's public salary cap report, for example, puts Veach at having $1.36M to work with. Spotrac is a bit kinder at rounding up to $1.4M, whereas Over the Cap swings the pendulum in the opposite direction ($1.08M).

There are certain in-season levers that can be pulled to create space, but wiggle room is tough to come by this time of year.

Picks are a totally different story. While it's hard to see Veach parting ways with a first- or second-rounder at this juncture, he's currently projected to possess two picks each in the third and fourth rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft. He also has some picks to swap late on Day 3 of the draft.

Add in a decent complement of 2028 NFL Draft selections, and being hung up on not having that kind of capital shouldn't be the case.

Updated list of Chiefs trade deadline needs

It's safe to say Kansas City has a pretty clear hierarchy of needs with the deadline closing in. Using a combination of current depth chart status, health, recent performances and more, here are the top three positions that make at least some sense to add a body for the final stretch of the campaign.

Wide Receiver

This is easily the most pressing need the Chiefs have with Tuesday's deadline approaching. The wide receiver room was already on thin ice in September, and that was before Rashee Rice failed to recapture his peak form, Tyquan Thornton sustained a significant ankle injury and Xavier Worthy also went down with a hamstring ailment.

With the free agent market not looking good whatsoever, improvement almost has to come by way of a trade unless a reunion with Tyreek Hill is in the cards. We've outlined some of the more realistic options for Veach and Co., although none of them is going to single-handedly save the season.

It may still be worth it to try, though. Many Chiefs fans want a star now, but that's more of an offseason route. The middle ground for 2026-27's purposes has always seemed to be Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive Tackle

The Chiefs' offensive tackle situation is a tough one.

On one hand, undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson started off the season faring better than just about anyone expected, and veteran Jaylon Moore has enjoyed spurts of productive play in the past. On the other hand, Benson seems to be getting exposed more over time. His peer on the right side of the line also isn't holding up and seems to be hobbled.

Jaylon Moore hobbled off the field & threw his helmet in frustration. He appears to have a lower body injury.



Joshua Ezeudu is in at right tackle. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 8, 2026

Joshua Ezeudu's usage is interesting at best. He was primarily a piece on the left side of the New York Giants' offensive line before coming over via trade, yet he's been filling in for Moore as needed at right tackle. Waiver pickup Diego Pounds isn't seeing the field barring a serious injury to Benson.

All of this said, it's difficult to envision the Chiefs sinking another real asset into the tackle spot prior to free agency or the 2027 NFL Draft. Of course, the simplest way to potentially see some improvement would be former 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons returning from the injured reserve list and finally making his season debut.

Defensive End

This is more of a luxury possibility. If there's a bad team out there that wants to deal a quality role player at the edge rusher spot or an unexpected high-level contributor comes available for an affordable price, the Chiefs would be wise to pick up the phone. The problem is the odds of either path presenting itself seem remarkably low.

The Kansas City pass rush showed a pulse against the New York Jets, getting to quarterback Geno Smith five times and making an impact on late downs. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones led the way with a pair of sacks, and players like George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte also held up their respective ends of the bargain.

It's clear that the latter two are useful players for the defensive end role. There's also the versatility that Jones provides along the defensive front, on top of the same possibilities with former first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Should 2025 second-round tackle Omarr Norman-Lott come off the physically unable to perform list, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would have even more avenues to go down.

That's without mentioning rookie R Mason Thomas, who's as twitched-up and intriguing as any player up front for the Chiefs. It isn't like the team doesn't have a need for more production in the sack department, but the cupboard also isn't bare.

An honorable mention goes to the prospect of landing a nice backup tight end who's a capable blocker. Noah Gray has flashed his pass-catching chops on occasion, but there isn't much depth at the position right now and KC isn't using fullback Ben VanSumeren like many had hoped.

If we're cheating and extending this list to five spots, I'd add linebacker.

What Kansas City is saying about how the deadline is handled

According to head coach Andy Reid last week, he and Veach began the discussion process for potential trades "about a month ago." Although these aren't the days of Reid being the executive vice president of football operations like he experienced with the Philadelphia Eagles, he still gets considerable pull when it comes to transactions.

Reid trusts Veach to get the job done if there's a trade to be made.

"Brett does all of that," Reid said. "If he gets to a point where something is up and he feels comfortable about it, then he hits me up on it. He takes care of all of that. Those guys — you know how Brett is wired. He’s endlessly looking for people and trying to bring people on to make us better. That’s how he goes about it.”

Following Sunday's win over the Jets, quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed a similar sentiment. He has faith in the decision-makers to do the right thing, but he's also confident in the club's internal options if no swaps occur by the deadline.

"I leave that all up to Veach and coach Reid," Mahomes said. "Whoever's in that building, I go out there and try to make the most of it and win football games. I think we've done a great job of that with a lot of different guys. I see the work these guys put in every single day, and they're ready. They're ready to go out there and make plays when their number is called. I leave that up to those guys."

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