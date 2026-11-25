As Thanksgiving NFL action approaches on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page to their upcoming showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Before that, however, let's dive into the events of Sunday's triumph over the Arizona Cardinals and analyze how the club's young talents are faring.

With Week 11's win in the books, here's an updated look at the Chiefs' rookies and sophomores by ranking each member of the 53-man roster in tiers. Check back each week to see who's moving and shaking on the list.

This week's edition doesn't include running back Brashard Smith or left tackle Josh Simmons, both of whom remain on the injured reserve list.

The young standout tier

RB Emmett Johnson

CB Nohl Williams

CB Mansoor Delane

WR Cyrus Allen

DE Ashton Gillotte

DE R Mason Thomas

With Kenneth Walker III out for the second game in a row, it was once again the Emmett Johnson show. The fifth-round pick averaged 5.3 yards per touch on Sunday, going off for 143 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to bring his season total to five. He's becoming quite the force on offense for Kansas City, although he credits his teammates for helping him get and stay ready.

In the secondary, the duo of Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane continues to be one of the best young cornerback tandems the sport has to offer. The only thing that could knock the latter down a rung would be more issues with his shoulder, but he seems to be managing it fine for the time being.

Wideout Cyrus Allen's progression rolled on in Week 11, seeing him get targeted four times and log a pair of receptions for the second outing in a row. The Cincinnati product had 41 yards, one of them being a nice sideline snag, and is coming into his own as a potentially formidable boundary option for a passing game that has plenty of slot-oriented pieces already.

Cyrus Allen season vs. the last 2 weeks, per @FantasyPtsData:



Week 1-9

+ 16.6% route share

+ 0.17 TPRR

+ 1.35 YPRR



Week 10-11

+ 36.7% route share

+ 0.24 TPRR

+ 2.93 YPRR — Dataroma (@ffdataroma) November 23, 2026

Sunday was quiet for defensive ends Ashton Gillotte and R Mason Thomas, but sometimes the box score simply doesn't show your impact like it should. Fellow lineman George Karlaftis made it a point to shout out Thomas in his postgame media availability on Sunday, so those within the building still recognize his talent. Gillotte's been a steady contributor since figuring out how to work through his plantar fascia ailment.

The to-be-determined tier

WR Jalen Royals

OT Kahlil Benson

DT Peter Woods

WR Andrew Armstrong

DT Bryson Eason

TE Jake Briningstool

In our stock watch column in the aftermath of Week 11, we signaled that Jalen Royals could be the one to have his targets and production limited now that Josh Downs is in the fold at receiver. Royals' lone target on Sunday fell incomplete, so his participation will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Speaking of which, it'll also be interesting to see what plans the Chiefs have for veteran lineman Fred Johnson. He was signed outright to the active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, which coincides with Jaylon Moore still nursing a lower-body injury. It remains unclear whether it'd be Johnson or Joshua Ezeudu manning the post in a fill-in scenario on Thursday night.

There have been rumblings that an ideal starting tackle duo could eventually be Moore in at right tackle and Johnson on the left, which would throw undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson back to the bench. It'd be hard to argue with that hypothetical, but Benson appears safe for another week.

Offensive tackle efficiency:



As if this wasn't already obvious, the Colton McKivitz injury is going to be a huge loss for the 49ers pic.twitter.com/YZ3C65GrwO — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) November 23, 2026

Defensive tackle Peter Woods was inactive for another weekend due to a neck injury, but he's been a full participant in practice this week. His return could be on the horizon.

Elsewhere, it was a run-of-the-mill Week 11 for the trio of wideout Andrew Armstrong, tight end Jake Briningstool and defensive tackle Bryson Eason. Noah Gray's rib injury did open the door for more Briningstool snaps; his workload jumped to 27 reps after being 17 the week prior.

The primary special teams tier

CB Jadon Canady

LB Jeffrey Bassa

RB Jaydn Ott

LB Cooper McDonald

S Xavier Nwankpa

OT Diego Pounds

The nature of a blowout victory allowed the likes of linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (16 more snaps than Week 10) to get in the lineup more, which is exactly what some have clamored for all the way from the onset of the season. The same couldn't be said for rookie cornerback Jadon Canady, who had a nice special teams tackle but lost two reps versus wideout Harrison Wallace III on only five defensive snaps.

After logging three rushes for 19 yards against the New York Jets in Week 9 and getting Week 10 off, former Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott had a career-high five carries in 12 offensive snaps versus the Cardinals. Until the aforementioned Smith is back, Ott could carve out an end-of-roster role as a supporting piece.

Linebacker Cooper McDonald and safety Xavier Nwankpa received minimal work — their value is certainly felt more on teams than for Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

For the second game in a row, August trade pickup Diego Pounds got a taste of life as a pro with a handful of live opportunities. The former Baltimore Ravens tackle had six snaps on offense late in Sunday's victory, good for 8.3% of those available.

The game day inactive tier

QB Garrett Nussmeier

CB Melvin Smith

Nothing going on here. Smith was once again inactive, and Nussmeier will be the club's emergency third quarterback for as long as he's healthy this season.

It is worth noting that players like offensive lineman Pete Nygra and running back Nate Carter, who are on the practice squad, did get elevated and see the field on Sunday.

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