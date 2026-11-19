The Chiefs didn't make a defensive line swap at the annual NFL trade deadline, but you already know the logic is outlined for their de facto trade being the pickup of tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

Considering that the 2025 second-round pick has yet to make his season debut, it's only natural to take anything he contributes down the stretch as a bonus. With Norman-Lott rejoining the active 53-man roster from the physically unable to perform list, he's finally closer to getting back in the lineup.

With that said, any hype surrounding Norman-Lott's return may be misplaced. Judging by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's comments this week, getting the former Tennessee standout up to speed will be more of a slow-burning process than a rapid reintroduction.

"Yeah, I mean, good to always get those big guys back," Spagnuolo said. "We'll see where he is. He's kind of working through the injury. I think the training staff has done a great job with him. Now, it's getting him acclimated back. The hard thing when you come off this in the middle of the season [is] you don't have the luxury of training camp. We'll have to see where we're at."

What's a realistic workload for Norman-Lott in his first stint of game action this year? Looking at his past and Kansas City's present could provide a potential answer.

How much will Omarr Norman-Lott play for the Chiefs this season?

Casting his Week 7 showing against the Las Vegas Raiders aside due to his ACL tear, Norman-Lott got mixed involvement on defense as a rookie.

Outside of not appearing in Week 1 or Week 5, he managed to combine for 66 defensive snaps in four contests — good for 28.1% of those available. Given that he's endured a grueling rehab path that lasted longer than most expected, it's foolish to assume he'll sniff that percentage soon.

There's also the matter of how the Chiefs are divvying up their defensive tackle snaps right now. Leading the way is All-Pro Chris Jones with 438 reps; he's logged a 76% share in back-to-back weeks. Behind him, veteran nose tackle Khyiris Tonga was at 55% in Weeks 7 and 8 but has slipped to 44% and 22%, respectively, in his last two showings.

That's coincided with the likes of Bryson Eason and Marcus Harris getting a bit more work. The two have combined for 41 snaps in the last two games, largely due to the continued absence of first-round pick Peter Woods. With that said, Woods was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, a positive indicator for his Week 11 status.

Additionally, the versatility of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah must be accounted for. The Kansas State product, according to Pro Football Focus, has actually lined up in the A-gap or B-gap on 105 snaps this year. He has 182 on the outside and 15 directly over the opposing offensive tackle. Sophomore man Ashton Gillotte, too, has experience moving inside.

Whether that's because of a perceived lack of depth at tackle or merely out of creativity by Spagnuolo is unclear. This writer leans the latter.

If one of Harris or Eason is released, that'd pave the way for a handful of Norman-Lott snaps. Said player could always return to Kansas City on the practice squad after clearing waivers — Eason was an August waiver pickup, and Harris is no stranger to being elevated to the 53. That still doesn't mean Norman-Lott would be in line for double-digit snaps, nor should he necessarily be at this juncture.

Don't get it twisted: Kansas City could benefit from another intriguing interior rusher. The club is right down the middle (16th) in pressures (128) and pressure rate (36.5%) as a defense, via TruMedia, and opts to send max pressure at the fourth-highest rate in the sport (2.8%). In college, Norman-Lott showcased the ability to win quickly and profile as a three-technique at the professional level.

After a whirlwind of a rookie training camp that saw him look closer to a nose guard and a serious knee injury, however, placing any legitimate level of expectation on him isn't wise. Fortunately for Norman-Lott, he's entering a low-pressure environment on a team that seems perfectly fine allowing him to reacclimate at his own pace.

That's best for everyone involved.

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