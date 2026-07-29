Chiefs Injury Report: Rashee Rice, L'Jarius Sneed's Status in First Training Camp Practice

Wednesday brought the first full-team practice of Kansas City Chiefs training camp ahead of the 2026 season, and the team had some good news and some bad news on the injury front.

The positive developments arrived regarding a pair of veterans with knee ailments: wide receiver Rashee Rice and returning cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

In May, Rice had surgery on his right knee before spending 30 days in jail shortly after having the procedure. The projected recovery timeline, combined with an unconventional rehab process, put Rice's status for the start of camp in doubt.

Sneed's original tenure with the Chiefs came with regular attention for ongoing knee management, but Sneed's time with the Tennessee Titans was more tumultuous, as he played just 12 games in two years with the Titans.

After Wednesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid explained Rice and Sneed's initial workload and the team's plans for the duo as camp moves forward.

"Rashee and L'Jarius, we had planned to get some work in, and then they went up mid-practice and got some rehab done there, but it was all positive; it was planned, and we'll gradually ramp them up as we go," Reid said.

Regarding quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid's update was short and sweet.

"Pat did everything."

Two young players placed on injured reserve

A pair of season-ending injuries have damaged the Chiefs' depth at two key positions. Reid confirmed that defensive end Ethan Downs had knee surgery, reportedly due to a torn ACL in his left knee, while rookie tight end John Michael Gyllenborg was placed on IR due to a sprained knee.

Both players are now out for the 2026 season, leaving even more questions near the bottom of the Chiefs' potential 53-man roster.

Chiefs officially placed DE Ethan Downs (torn ACL) and TE John Michael Gyllenborg (sprained knee) on injured reserve. They no longer count toward the 90-player limit.



That leaves the Chiefs with two openings on the roster, with the first full-squad practice Wednesday morning. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 28, 2026

As of the original publishing of this story, the Chiefs have not made corresponding roster moves.

Reid also noted that second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but is "working hard out here with our training staff and strength coaches."

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, remained in a yellow no-contact jersey for Wednesday's full-team practice, but Reid said Delane "worked, just no contact with him."

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